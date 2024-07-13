LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,918,000 after buying an additional 1,158,252 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after buying an additional 1,843,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.