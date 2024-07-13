Lazydays (GORV) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.32 Lazydays Competitors $9.46 billion $263.48 million -12.59

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 239 1225 1734 55 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lazydays beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

