LayerZero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $220.95 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $413.31 million and approximately $220.95 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00006498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.82556606 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $315,467,548.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

