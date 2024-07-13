Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.

Laura Ashley Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

