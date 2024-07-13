Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 4%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.97 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 816,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,135,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.