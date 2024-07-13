Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

LNTH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

LNTH stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,748,151. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

