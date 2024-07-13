Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.56 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.