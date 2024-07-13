L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Buys 16,528 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau bought 16,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.08 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of A$50,972.35 ($34,440.78).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Mark Landau bought 7,083 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.14 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,240.62 ($15,027.45).
- On Friday, June 7th, Mark Landau bought 11,333 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$36,242.93 ($24,488.47).
- On Friday, May 31st, Mark Landau bought 14,167 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.19 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$45,150.23 ($30,506.91).
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Landau bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.15 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$29,748.60 ($20,100.41).
- On Friday, April 26th, Mark Landau purchased 35,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$105,330.86 ($71,169.50).
- On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau purchased 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,106.40 ($21,017.84).
