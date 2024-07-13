Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $63.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
