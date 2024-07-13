Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

