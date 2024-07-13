KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 826,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of KT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,708,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

