Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 297.4% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 131,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

