Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 441.4% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

