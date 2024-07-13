KOK Price Tops $0.0005 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $273,398.30 and $107,076.11 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,779.41 or 1.00087502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068728 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00054864 USD and is down -62.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $27,740.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.