Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

