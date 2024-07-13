Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Klépierre Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
