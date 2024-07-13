KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Down 2.6%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $865.00 and last traded at $869.05. Approximately 129,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 880,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.