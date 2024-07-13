KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $857.72. 655,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,898. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.88.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.