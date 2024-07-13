Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Kish Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KISB opened at $30.00 on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

