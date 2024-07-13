Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KISB opened at $30.00 on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
