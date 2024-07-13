Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 1550754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

