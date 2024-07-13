Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 310 ($3.97) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 245 ($3.14).

Separately, HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 273.10 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.61. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

