Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $20.19 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.