Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

