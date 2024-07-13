Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Up 4.2%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00. 839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.