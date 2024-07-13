Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kenvue traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 11360712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KVUE. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,554,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

