Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 67.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 214,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,426. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $753.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

