KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

KAZ Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.