KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

