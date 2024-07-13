Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Up 3.2%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 14,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
