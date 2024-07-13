JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.69.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.