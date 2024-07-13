JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $203,034,000 after purchasing an additional 584,979 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

