JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $66.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Immunocore by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after acquiring an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

