JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $173.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.96.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $149.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

