Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Trading Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 672,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.