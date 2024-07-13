Joby Aviation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the average daily volume of 3,192 call options.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,496,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

