JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.