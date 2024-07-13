JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
