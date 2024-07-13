JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 128.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 17,447,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

