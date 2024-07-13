Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

