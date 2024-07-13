Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,000 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the June 15th total of 1,972,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 990,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,277. Jervois Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Jervois Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.