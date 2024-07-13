Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,000 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the June 15th total of 1,972,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 990,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,277. Jervois Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

