Jeffrey Gould Sells 5,813 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00.
One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OLP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $512.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.
One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on OLP. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
