Jeffrey Gould Sells 5,813 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OLP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $512.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OLP. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Liberty Properties

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.