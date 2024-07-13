Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.59.

JHG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

