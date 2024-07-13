J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JILL

J.Jill Stock Up 2.0 %

JILL stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,352 shares of company stock valued at $40,683,216 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.