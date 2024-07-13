Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$14.18. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

