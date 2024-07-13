iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,545 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,970,632 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.