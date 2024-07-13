iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 363.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 373.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 443.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 440.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,228. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.