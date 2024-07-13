iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.22

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 41950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

