iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Up 2.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 804,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 349,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.