iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 983,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $161.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

