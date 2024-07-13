iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.67. 937,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

