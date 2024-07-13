iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lowered by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 2.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,736. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $116.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

